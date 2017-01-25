Co-working space co Mindspace raises $15m

Israeli co-working space provider Mindspace has raised $15 million in series A funding from private investors. The financing comes as the company has announced the planned opening of five new facilities, bringing its total member count to 5,000 across nine locations that span over 350,000 square feet.

The WeWork rival already operates at two locations in its home base of Tel Aviv and has two more locations in Berlin and Hamburg. The five new locations will be in Israel, Germany and the US. Founded in 2014, Mindspace provides its members with a collaborative work environment, offering companies of all sizes, ranging from entrepreneurs and startups to large organizations, all the benefits and perks desired to grow their businesses.

Mindspace puts a strong emphasis on creating a lifestyle and community experience for its members. Each location has a boutique design concept, as well as diverse community events, activities and partnerships.

Mindspace’s prime and trendy locations attract professionals and creators who value the convenience created by dedicated services as well as access to a productive and diverse community. Mindspace also supports business growth by providing a quick and cost effective solution for growing companies, offering flexible contracts designed for their needs.

“We are excited to announce this new funding and new Mindspace locations,” said Co-Founder and CEO Dan Zakai. “With the funding, we plan to enter the U.S. market, while continuing to expand and strengthen our presence in Europe.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 25, 2017

