CollPlant moves ahead on printing human organs

Just a week after an investment round by Austrian billionaire Martin Schlaff's Alpha Capital in Israeli biotech company CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (TASE: CLPT), the company has announced developments in its products.

Schlaff's investment considerably improved CollPlant's financial position. It will enable the company to continue product development and to upgrade itself to a Nasdaq listing, which will probably mean that it will delist from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

CollPlant has genetically engineered tobacco plants to make them produce human collagen, one of the most complex, and common, proteins in the human body. On the basis of this technology, the company has developed several medical preparations sold in Europe, and it is now moving on to the next stage: printing of artificial organs in which its collagen forms the basis on which human cells grow.

In its announcement, CollPlant said that it had signed an agreement with a strategic partner, described as a leading medical instruments company, on a six-month program for developing a prototype biological implant based on three dimensional printing using CollPlant's technology. CollPlant intends to form further collaborations.

