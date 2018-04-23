CollPlant opens Rehovot rhCollagen production plant

Israeli regenerative medicine company CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (TASE: CLPT) announced today the opening of a new rhCollagen production facility in Rehovot. CollPlant focuses on 3D bio-printing of tissues and organs, and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for ortho-biologics and advanced wound care markets. The company’s products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) that is produced with CollPlant’s proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

The new 6,000 square foot cGMP facility was designed for purification of rhCollagen and formulation of end-products, including BioInks for 3D bioprinting and its proprietary tissue repair products. The facility includes clean rooms, logistic support areas, and dedicated production equipment to support the company’s production demand for the next few years.

Collplant’s products address indications for diverse fields of organ and tissue repair, and are ushering in a new era in regenerative medicine. The company’s flagship rhCollagen BioInk product line is ideal for 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and its unique Vergenix line of rhCollagen products includes a soft tissue repair matrix for treating tendinopathy and a wound repair matrix to promote a rapid optimal healing of acute and chronic wounds.

CollPlant CEO Yehiel Tal said, "The new facility will enable operational flexibility and cost reduction for the rhCollagen and end products. Consequently, we believe the new facility will enhance our competitiveness and profitability. Additionally, we expect this facility to serve for process development of new production technologies”.

The first production runs have been successfully completed, and validation is expected to take place during the second quarter of 2018.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 23, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018