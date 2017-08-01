Collective intelligence co Qmarkets raises $5.2m

Israeli collective intelligence solutions company Qmarkets has raised $5.2 million in a financing round led by LETA Capital, Club 100 Plus, and the State of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development.

The funding follows a record year for Qmarkets with 50% growth in revenue, a 27% increase in the number of customers, and 100% sales growth in the US market.

Headquartered in Rosh Ha'ayin near Tel Aviv, Qmarkets recently marked ten years of operation during which the technology frontrunner originated many of the idea management tools deployed today in leading global enterprises, including an ideation platform for hundreds of thousands of people, company branded innovation campaigns and corporate crowdsourcing tools to engage with internal and external audiences.

Over the past ten years, Qmarkets has helped global corporations cultivate an ecosystem of innovation in the face of ever-growing digital disruption challenges. The Company’s solutions however go beyond innovation management: many companies use its collective Intelligence solutions for achieving return on investment in production and business processes. Examples include process and continuous improvement, performance excellence, and customer engagement.

Qmarkets CEO Noam Danon said, “We recently released a number of new products within our Company's Q-360 offering. Products that are aimed at catering for additional enterprise needs, whether for internal or external.”

One example is Q-Scout, a platform that enables large organizations to efficiently identify, develop and assess external technological opportunities such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnership opportunities. Another example is Q-open, a platform for involving external stakeholders, such as suppliers and customers, in a large-scale open innovation initiative.

Qmarkets European customers include Lufthansa, Swiss Railways, UBS, Nestle, RTE Corporation, Amadeus France, Ford Corporation, Boston Scientific and RCI Banque.

“Qmarkets is consistently recognized by the most well-known research analyst companies as a market leader, and the top Innovation Management solution across a variety of strategic business KPIs. From winning three Info-Tech awards for excellence, to receiving outstanding results in the 2016 Forrester Wave™: Innovation Management Solutions report, and most recently an appraisal in the Gartner Market Guide for Innovation Management Solutions.”, adds Alex Chachava, managing partner at LETA Capital.

