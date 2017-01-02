search
Front > News

College admissions co GradTrain raises $500,000

Startups Photo: Shutterstock
2 Jan, 2017 15:11
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

GradTrain’s admissions predictor leverages machine learning to assess prospective students’ chances of acceptance to hundreds of US universities.

Israeli startup GradTrain, which has developed a platform that provides a marketplace for those wishing to study abroad, has closed a $500,000 seed financing round led by private investors. The funds will be used to scale its successful global platform that offers predictive algorithms for assessing chances of acceptance to US universities and online mentoring for international students.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Jacob Bacon and COO Lital Helman, and based in Jerusalem, GradTrain has grown rapidly to serve users from over 150 countries. GradTrain launched its Android and iOS apps this year and has seen rapid growth in emerging markets, where access to international education resources is scarce.

GradTrain’s admissions predictor leverages machine learning to assess prospective students’ chances of acceptance to hundreds of US universities and provides suggestions on which schools are right for the students. The recommendations are objective and based on big-data analytics. This is a unique approach in an industry that is riddled with services and agents who push students to universities where they have agreements and not based on what is right for the students.

This approach has led the GradTrain platform to industry leading engagement and conversions. For example, 25% of GradTrain users use the admissions predictor over 5 times on average.

GradTrain partners with universities and other service providers to match prospective students with everything they need to make the transition abroad successful.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 2, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Startups Photo: Shutterstock
Startups Photo: Shutterstock
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016