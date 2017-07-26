search
Communications Ministry head barred from ministry

26 Jul, 2017 13:38
Shlomo Filber, suspected of fraud and breach of trust in the Bezeq affair, has been released from house arrest but barred from his office.

This morning there were court discussions on the future restrictions to be imposed on Ministry of Communications director general Shlomo Filber due to his alleged involvement in the Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) scandal. Filber, who is suspected of fraud and breach of trust, was released on probation from house arrest.

While the court rejected the Israel Securities Authority request to bar Filber from the Ministry of Communications for three months, he has nevertheless until the next court hearing been barred from the Communications Ministry and Justice Ministry offices, and making contact with any officials there as well as being barred from the offices of Bezeq, satellite TV company yes, and satellite company Spacecom Satellite Communications Ltd. (TASE:SCC).

