Companion robot co Intuition Robotics raises $6m

Israeli startup Intuition Robotics, which is developing social companion technologies, today announced funding from strategic investor iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT) and equity crowdfunding platform OurCrowd. This investment brings the total funding in the company to $6 million across various funding instruments.

Ramat Gan based Intuition Robotics will participate in the world’s largest equity crowdfunding conference, the 2017 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit on February 16 in Jerusalem, where the company will conduct the first live demonstration of Elli•Q, an autonomous active aging companion aimed at keeping older adults active and engaged.

The new investors join Terra Venture Partners, who led the Intuition Robotics seed round, as well as other original investors including Bloomberg Beta, Maniv Mobility, and additional private investors.

Intuition Robotics cofounder and CEO Dor Skuler said, “We are thrilled with the positive market response to Elli•Q, our first product that was announced a few weeks back, and are looking forward to expanding our team in Silicon Valley. We welcome strategic investor iRobot whose vast experience and insights in the consumer robotics market is unmatched. We’re also excited that OurCrowd is joining the team and proud to present Elli•Q live for the first time at their Global Investor Summit in front of thousands of investors, potential partners and the media.”

“Intuition Robotics’ Elli•Q is an exciting advancement in cognitive computing and human-robot interaction,” said Hanns Anders, Director at iRobot Ventures. “iRobot has been a longtime proponent of the development of robotics technologies to support the world’s aging population. The advances being made by Intuition Robotics are critically important to keeping this important population active and engaged.”

“We see potential for Intuition Robotics’ products to have massive impact on the world’s aging population, and proud to support such an innovative company. We’re excited to share this investment with our investor base at the Global Investor Summit later this week,” said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 14, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017