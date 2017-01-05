Consumer Physics unveils molecular sensing smartphone

Israeli company Consumer Physics Inc. has teamed with China's Changhong Electric Co. and US chipmaker Analog Devices Inc. to unveil the world's first molecular sensing smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Hod Hasharon based Consumer Physics, Inc. has integrated its SCiO material sensing technology into the Changhong H2 mobile phone. Launching in 2017, Changhong H2 and its advanced molecular material sensing and identification technology will, for the first time allow consumers to scan material and immediately receive actionable insights based on its underlying chemical composition, exploring their physical surroundings as never before.

Consumer Physics cofounder and CEO Dror Sharon said, "Just as the smartphone put the power of the internet and a vast knowledge base into our pockets, this innovation will put the capability to learn about the chemical and molecular makeup of materials into the public's hands. This is the next leap forward not just for mobile phones, but for all sorts of connected devices. The Changhong H2 and smartphones are only the beginning."

Using Changhong H2, consumers can analyze the properties of foods, liquids, medication, body metrics, and much more. This will give consumers new ways to improve their personal wellness, select the best fruits and vegetables, stick to their diets and nutritional needs, and verify product authenticity in ways never before thought possible. Changhong is also working to create a broad eco-system of mobile applications that utilize the SCiO sensor for a wide range of uses.

Consumer Physics was founded by Sharon and Damian Goldring, who met when they were studying at the Technion Israel Institute of Technology, and came across each other by accident years later on the Tel Aviv beach. It was chosen as one of "Globes" most promising startups in 2014.

The company is backed by Khosla Ventures and OurCrowd, as well as prominent strategic and angel investors including Dov Moran. Consumer Physics also raised $3 million on Kickstarter - one of that website's most successful financing rounds ever. The Changhong H2 smartphone is a major step forward in Consumer Physics' vision to create an accessible and wide-ranging material sensing product network.

OurCrowd CEO Jon MedVed said, “The vision we invested in 3 years ago has become reality. We are so proud of founders Dror Sharon, Damian Goldring and the team at ConsumerPhysics who have truly brought science fiction to life. This new integration of their SCIO technology into the Changhong H2 phone will unleash a tsunami of applications that will allow users to better know and understand the world around us and to live more healthy and productive lives.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017