Container security co Aqua Security raises $25m

Israeli container security platform developer Aqua Security today announced it had completed $25 million in Series B funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. The investment will enable Aqua to capitalize on the strong demand for its cloud-native container security platform and cement its leadership position among the world's largest companies. Existing investors Microsoft Ventures, TLV Ventures and Shlomo Kramer also participated in the round, which brings total investment in Aqua to $38.5 million.

Based in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv, Aqua security was founded in 2015 by CEO Dror Davidoff and CTO Amir Jerbi.

Davidoff said, "This investment is a huge vote of confidence in Aqua's market leadership, vision, and execution. We look forward to fast–tracking our product development and global market presence as we continue on our quest to provide better, seamless application security for the cloud-native era."

"The rapid rise and convergence of DevOps, containers, and microservices-based applications is an opportunity to rethink application security," said Chris Schaepe, Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners. "Aqua's success in leveraging containers to improve security provides visible customer value, as evident from the impressive customer adoption that the team at Aqua achieved in a very short time."

The Aqua Container Security Platform delivers an advanced security solution for containerized environments, supporting both Linux and Windows containers, multiple orchestration environments, both on-premises deployments as well as on AWS, Azure, GCP, and other public clouds. Integrating early into container development, Aqua then uses a combination of intelligent defaults, machine learning, and threat research to provide full life cycle security for container-based applications.

Since Aqua first launched its platform in May 2016, it has acquired dozens of Global 1000 customers, among them two of the 10 largest financial services companies and three of the world's top 10 software companies.

