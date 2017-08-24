Convention grants Japanese investors unprecedented rights in Israel

The bilateral investment convention with Japan is arousing objections by government lawyers. The reason is that it promises Japanese investors protection at the pre-establishment stage, in contrast to similar conventions that Israel has signed.

The convention was formulated following Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Israel. Lawyers are arguing that the rights granted to Japanese investors in the convention exceed what has been granted to date, and could constitute a precedent for other countries with which Israel has signed investment conventions.

International law experts who examined the convention told "Globes," "The proposed language of the convention is groundbreaking, because the state is undertaking for the first time to expand the protection granted to Japanese investors to the pre-establishment investment stage." The experts explained that if, for example, a Japanese investor competes against an Israeli investor in a tender for building a factory or a railway line, and the state has an interest in protecting the Israeli, it will be unable to do so. The experts also said similar investment conventions with other countries contain a most favored nation (MFN) clause. This clause means that any improvement or benefit granted in another investment convention automatically applies to any convention containing the MFN clause. Another clause likely to cause future difficulties enables Japanese investors to appeal to international arbitration in cases of a dispute between the investor and the state. Concern that Noble Energy would use a similar clause in the bilateral investment convention between Israel and Cyprus affected the state's position in formulating the gas plan, as stated by Deputy Attorney General Avi Licht during a discussion of the plan by the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee.

