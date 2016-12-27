search
Cornerstone laid for Mazkeret Batya railway station

Yisrael Katz
27 Dec, 2016 15:40
Located near Rehovot on the Beersheva-Lod line, the new station is scheduled to open in mid-2018.

Israel's Minister of Transport Yisrael Katz today laid the cornerstone for the railway station in Mazkeret Batya, scheduled to open in mid-2018. The tender for building the station was published in March, and Avraham Itzhak was declared the winner in early July with a NIS 48.7 million bid.

The new railway station, located on the Beersheva-Lod line near Rehovot, 10 kilometers south of Ramle, is designed to make it easier for residents of Gedera, Mazkeret Batya, eastern Rehovot, and rural communities in the area to enter the greater Tel Aviv area without cars. The station will provide a solution for the Mazkeret Batya development plans, including construction of an industrial zone.

The project includes the 550-sq.m. railway station building, 1,500 sq.m. of passenger platforms stretching for 300 meters, an underground passageway to the platforms, two elevators, a bus terminal, 320 parking spaces, and eight areas for dropping off bus passengers.

