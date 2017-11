Globes Online erroneously reported on November 5, 2017 that Kamada Ltd. (TASE: KMDA) had petitioned the Beersheva District Court for a stay of proceedings. In fact the petition reported has nothing to do with Kamada, but concerns a different, unrelated company with a similar sounding name. Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 6, 2017 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

