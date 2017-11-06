Cortica enables cars to teach themselves to drive

Israeli company Cortica has developed an innovative technology that it calls "autonomous artificial intelligence." In a trial at the Technion Israel Institute of Technology, the company successfully accessed a human brain and coped the activity of its neurons to a computer program.

Accessing the brain showed the programmers how the brain works with visual information, enabling them to also provide computers with the ability to understand the world in unlimited fashion on the basis of visual information, just as people learn from birth using their brains.

In contrast to ordinary artificial intelligence, Cortica's technology will enable computers to learn independently without help from people, and to teach other computers.

The integration of this innovative technology in autonomous vehicles will enable the car to learn how to drive during its travels, just as people study the road. In addition to identifying objects near the car, the systems classifies their behavior. If a ball bounces onto the road, the system realizes that it is not just an isolated ball and will likely be followed by a person, and makes preparations for braking.

Since the program learns by itself in real time about the behavior of the environment, it does not have to wait for periodic revision of the software in order to improve its capabilities. This technology will be needed for the long period of time during which the world switches from manual to fully autonomous driving, and computers will have to deal with unpredictable human behavior on the road.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on November 6, 2017

