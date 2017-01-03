search
Front > News

Court blocks Mizrahi Tefahot streamlining plan

Eldad Fresher Photo: Tamar Matsafi
3 Jan, 2017 10:56
שלח תגובה במיילIrit Avissar

The Tel Aviv Labor Court has ruled that Mizrahi Tefahot's management must consult the workers committee on its voluntary layoff program.

The Labor Court has halted the voluntary layoff program of Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF). Judge Hadas Yahalom, vice-president of the Tel Aviv Regional Labor Court, decided yesterday that the bank's management, headed by CEO Eldad Fresher, should hold talks with the bank's workers committee and formulate a voluntary layoff program in conjunction with it. The decision followed a petition to the court by the workers committee to halt the program that the bank announced last week, as it was not consulted.

Last week, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank announced that 300 employees would leave the bank over the next five years under a voluntary leaving program. The bank put the cost of the program at NIS 300 million, or an average of NIS 1 million per employee. Employees close to retirement age will be offered a bridging pension, while other employees will be offered severance pay of 250% of the amount they would be due under employment law.

It had been expected that the program would be formulated together with the workers committee and that it would be presented together with a new wage agreement that the management and workers have been discussing. The gap between the two sides on pay has however remained wide.

Meanwhile, the accounting concessions for the cost of streamlining programs allowed by the Bank of Israel, affecting banks' capital adequacy ratios, were valid only to the end of 2016. Mizrahi Tefahot therefore announced its program just before the end of the year without an agreement with the workers committee. In response, the committee petitioned the court.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Eldad Fresher Photo: Tamar Matsafi
Eldad Fresher Photo: Tamar Matsafi
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016