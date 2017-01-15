CreditEase raises 2nd Israel investment fund

China's CreditEase Wealth Management, has announced the first closing of its second fund dedicated to investing in Israeli tech startups. The China-based fund – CreditEase Israel Innovation Fund (CEIIF) has closed $32.2 million and the final target of CEIIF II is $50 million. CreditEase Israel Innovation Fund I, which closed in October 2015, raised $30m.
Led by Benjamin Weiss and Tayman Kan, Managing Partners, CEIIF II will look to invest in Israel-based startups operating in six sectors: Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR); Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Digital Healthcare, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud and Data Storage, and Advanced Manufacturing.
Established in 2015, CEIIF is a venture capital firm that provides support to its portfolio companies, leveraging its extensive relationships in China.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 15, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments