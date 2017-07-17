C'tee approves bill to stop women's retirement age rising

The Knesset Finance Committee today unanimously approved for second and third reading a bill to prevent the retirement age for women rising automatically to 64, at least until February 15, 2015, and not before a solution is found for women in arduous jobs and those who left the workforce before the age of 62. Under the existing law, implementation of which has been postponed time after time, the retirement age is supposed to rise automatically unless an alternative scheme is agreed.

The new law, which should be passed by the Knesset plenum next week, in effect reverses the default position. Under the scheme agreed in the Finance Committee, the minister of finance will submit his recommendation to the committee by November 15, 2017, and the committee will then discuss the recommendation by the date set down in the new law, at the latest.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 17, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017