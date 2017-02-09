Cyber security co Javelin Networks raises $5m

Israeli cyber security company Javelin Networks has announced the closing of a $5 million Series-A financing round. The investment by RSL Capital, Hillsven Capital, UpWest Labs, Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne and other private investors will be used to fuel the startup's development and growth.

With offices in Tel Aviv and Palo Alto, California, Javelin Networks protects active directory and provides autonomous breach prevention, containment, threat hunting and incident response capabilities, in an all-in-one artificial intelligence driven platform.

Javelin Networks founder and CEO Roi Abutbul said, “CISOs today are focused on defending endpoints, applications, network, mobile devices and so on. However, Active Directory, which is used by 9 out of 10 companies around the world is exposed by design and remains unprotected. Most of the breaches and APT campaigns are based on Active Directory attacks. By combining A.I., obfuscation and advanced forensics methodologies right at the point of breach, we can respond automatically and in real time to contain the attack.”

The company has also announced the appointment of key industry veterans as executives to lead sales and the board. Javelin has appointed Greg Fitzgerald as COO Chief Operating Officer. He was most recently CMO at Cylance, growing it from a pre revenue startup to a unicorn worth over $1.2 billion.

Fitzgerald said, “Cybersecurity is challenging vendors to innovate protection ahead of the attack. Javelin is disrupting the attacker by focusing on protecting the most sensitive and most exposed target, the Active Directory. After almost 22 years of bringing innovative companies to market and exceptional growth, Javelin is the first company I’ve experienced that actually stops attackers from gaining unfettered access to the organization."

Javelin Networks also announced its Customer Advisory Board comprised of cyber security industry veterans, business leaders and CISOs. The Advisory Board is led by Stephen Ward, CISO of TIAA- CREF and Charlie Armstrong, former CIO of US Customs and Border Protection, VJay LaRosa, VP of Global Security Architecture for ADP, Tom Baltis, CISO for DeltaDental, Arthur Stark, President of Bed Bath & Beyond and John Miller, Chief of Research for Cylance.

“Javelin Networks has distinguished itself with an innovative new approach to containing hackers to only the machine they compromise - and no further,” said Vjay LaRosa of ADP. “Active Directory is exposed by design, its database containing information about all users, servers, endpoints and applications inside the corporation and can be freely accessed by any attacker, anytime, from any machine connected to the corporate domain. We, the defenders, have no way of preventing attacker access with traditional security tools.”

