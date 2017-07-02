Cybersecurity co Cyber Observer raises $3m

Israeli cybersecurity company Cyber Observer has completed a $3 million financing round led by UK-based Talis Capital with participation from existing investors Swarth Group. Cyber Observer provides breakthrough cybersecurity orchestration and awareness management that provides CISOs and security domain managers with an unprecedented comprehensive view of their enterprises’ cybersecurity health.

Cyber Observer CEO Itzik Weinstein said, "Cyber Observer can be automatically deployed on a corporate network in a matter of a few hours, predefined with security domains and CSC measurements to deliver real-time view of your network’s health. Our customers already include some of the largest companies in Israel and the world - from commodity trading giants in the USA, to large energy companies in APAC - our technology delivers inestimable value to their security teams.

Caesarea-based Cyber Observer was founded in 2011 by Shimon Becker, Moti Ram and Oded Mass, a team of Israeli security software experts with extensive experience in the methodology, development and management of complex technological systems that combine information technology and people.

“The cyber-security market has an immense number of companies offering products and services to protect digital assets from unauthorized access and malicious use” said Vasile Foca, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Talis Capital. “The growing number of cyber products required to secure enterprises from internal and external threats is growing, and require management tools to centrally control, reduce risk and exposure, and prioritize threats. We see Cyber Observer as being at the front of this market and are excited at the company’s trajectory”.

The investment will help Cyber Observer to meet growing international demand and expand R&D to increase product development.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 2, 2017

