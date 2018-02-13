Cybersecurity co Perception Point raises $8m

Israeli cybersecurity startup Perception Point today announced that it has raised $8 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Pitango Venture Capital along with State of Mind Ventures (SOMV) and Korea Investment Partners (KIP). Rami Kalish from Pitango will join Pinhas Buchris from SOMV on the Perception Point board of directors.

Founded in 2015 by Israeli cyber-intelligence experts, the Tel Aviv based firm has developed a unique cloud-based, CPU-level technology that intercepts advanced attacks at the earliest possible stage of execution. The company already offers an advanced email protection solution, and will use the funds to expand its global presence and product portfolio.

The company was founded by Shlomi Levin, and Michael Aminov and has raised $10 million to date including the latest financing round. Perception point has 21 employees in Israel and four more employees in its Boston office.

Perception Point CEO Yoram Salinger said, "Companies across industries are undergoing a transformation. As more and more move to the cloud, they require security solutions that are equivalent in terms of speed, scale and flexibility, while also being effective against the more advanced types of threats. At Perception Point, we saw an opportunity to serve both requirements - fusing the flexibility of a cloud solution with the threat visibility only possible at a CPU level."

Rami Kalish, Managing General Partner and Co-Founder of Pitango Venture Capital, stated, "We are very enthusiastic about supporting Perception Point at an early stage. The company fills an urgent need for robust, next generation cyber-defense technology and is uniquely well-positioned to capitalize on a market for APT protection that is expected to grow to $7.3 billion in the next few years."

Pinhas Buchris, General Partner of SOMV, said, "Having provided the seed funding for Perception Point, we are excited to see how the company and its groundbreaking technology have advanced. With the migration of many IT systems to the cloud and the increased sophistication of cyberthreats, organizations have a greater need than ever to apply comprehensive cyber-protection solutions. We are proud to support Perception Point as it brings to market innovative solutions to today's toughest cybersecurity challenges."

