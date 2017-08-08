Cybersecurity co Team8 teams with BlueteamGlobal

Israeli cybersecurity think tank and company creation platform Team8 has formed a strategic business alliance with newly established US cybersecurity firm BlueTeamGlobal. Team8 cofounder and CEO Nadav Tazfrir, the former commander of the IDF's Intelligence & Technology Unit 8200, has joined BlueTeamGlobal's board of directors.

Headquartered in New York, Blueteam Global announced the launch of operations last week based on the merger of three existing cybersecurity technology businesses (BitVoyant, K2G, and K2 Cyber Defense). BlueteamGlobal also announced that it had raised more than $125 million in financing from institutional and individual investors. Cofounded by CEO Jim Rosenthal, former Morgan Stanley COO, and Executive Chairman Tom Glocer, former Thomson Reuters CEO, BlueteamGlobal said it will provide advanced cyber threat intelligence for large companies and managed cyber security services for smaller businesses.

BlueteamGlobal said it had opened offices in New York, Washington DC area, London, Madrid, and Tel Aviv, and has assembled a team of senior leaders from both the private sector and national security agencies. BluTeamGlobal's operations in deep and dark web intelligence will be led by Gad Goldstein, who served as a division head in the Israel Security Agency, Shin Bet, in the rank equivalent to Major General.

Team8 is developing disruptive cybersecurity companies that address the biggest problems in cybersecurity and provide organizations with an advantage over cyber threats. Team8 has formed a syndicate whose members include Intel, Microsoft, Cisco, Qualcomm, AT&T, Citigroup, Accenture, Nokia, Temasek, Mitsui, Bessemer Venture Partners, Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors and Marker LLC. The companies in the cyber syndicate work closely with Team8 during the exploration, conceptualization and validation stages of its company creation process.

Since its launch in 2014, it has announced the launch of two companies, illusive networks and Claroty, with several more companies currently operating in stealth. illusive networks specializes in deception technology used to detect targeted attacks, while Claroty's industrial security platform secures and optimizes critical industrial infrastructure sites such as power grids, steel mills, chemical, food and beverage sites and oil refineries.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 8, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017