TowerJazz technology in DENSO car safety system

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM), which trades as TowerJazz, announced today that its 0.18um advanced SiGe technology was used to develop a 24-GHz rear and side radar sensor for DENSO Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced automotive technology, systems and components for major automakers. This sensor, using TowerJazz’s submillimeter-wave technology, is used in the Toyota Camry that was released in North America in July and it will help enhance the vehicle safety system.

DENSO’s rear and side radar sensor system offers SRR (short range radar), enabled by TowerJazz’s advanced SiGe process, which helps alert the driver of vehicles approaching from behind when changing lanes and when reversing. It also helps perform automatic braking when reversing. According to Global Market Insights, the global automotive radar market size is estimated to exceed $5 billion by 2023. The advent of self-driven cars is anticipated to drive industry growth over the forecast period.

Tower said that DENSO chose its SBC18 process as this technology combines high-performance SiGe transistors for the transmission and reception of the radar signal together with 0.18um CMOS for the integration of digital control functions on a single chip. It added that its accurate models for first time success and automotive quality certification were also important factors in the decision.

“TowerJazz’s leading SiGe technology enabled us to create the collision avoidance system which is our flagship offering,” said Mr. Kazuma Natsume, Director, Advanced Safety Engineering Division 2, DENSO Corporation. “TowerJazz’s advanced process enabled the engineers to fully achieve the challenging specs required for next generation short range radar (SRR) for automotive applications. This solution allows DENSO to be a world leader in supplying collision avoidance systems for automotive safety.”

“We are very pleased and proud that our technologies enabled a partnership with DENSO providing a differentiated solution for vehicle safety system enhancement,” said Mr. Russell Ellwanger, Chief Executive Officer, TowerJazz. “We look forward to grow the partnership and the relationship with DENSO with this technology entering volume production and fanning out to multiple automobile models.”

Tower Semiconductor's share price is currently up 3.61% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

