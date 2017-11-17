Daimler CEO inaugurates Tel Aviv R&D center

Daimler CEO and Mercedes-Benz chairman Dieter Zetsche was in Tel Aviv yesterday to inaugurate Daimler's Israel research and development center. Zetsche said that the center will focus on the company's Connected and Autonomous Shared and Service Electric Drive (CASE) strategy, which will form the basis for the new generation of Mercedes-Benz cars from 2020, Walla! Reports, as well as technologies appropriate for the current generation of vehicles.

The new center will be headed by Adi Ofek with 25 employees in the first stage engaged in the main areas of future transportation including instruments for digital cars, mobility services, connected cars and cyber security. The R&D center will be part of a network of 11 such centers worldwide.

Zetsche said that the German company will also seek to partner with startups and invest in or acquire technologies. In September, Daimler invested $50 million in Israeli smart transportation company Via and led the $60 million investment in battery charging startup Storedot. Daimler has also invested in Israeli startup Gauzy, which is developing smart glass for cars.

“Customers will only embrace new technologies if they are confident the software and data are protected. Our new hub in Tel Aviv will help us live up to the expectations of our customers,” Ola Källenius, head of group research and Mercedes-Benz Cars development, told a news conference, "Reuters" reported.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 17, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017