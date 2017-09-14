search
Daimler invests in Israeli fast battery charge co StoreDot

Storedot photo: Eyal Yitzhar
14 Sep, 2017 14:26
Daimler has come in as a strategic investor to accelerate distribution of StoreDot's FlashBattery technology for electric vehicles.

Israeli fast battery-charging technology startup StoreDot has announced the completion of a third financing round led by the luxury and commercial vehicles division of Daimler. The round totaled $60 million, Participants included Lucion Venture Capital Group and financial institutions from Israel and China, as well as veteran investors in the company such as Samsung Ventures and Roman Abramovich's Norma Investments Daimler has come in as a strategic investor that will accelerate distribution of StoreDot's FlashBattery technology in the electric vehicle market.

According to StoreDot, FlashBattery enables an electric vehicle to be charged in about the same time as it takes to fill up a conventional internal combustion or diesel engine-powered vehicle with fuel - just five minutes. Depending on battery capacity, the vehicle will be able to travel 300 kilometers or more between charges.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 14, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

