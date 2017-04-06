Dan Dankner handed early release from prison

Former Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) chairman Dan Dankner, who has been serving a two-year prison term at Maasiyahu Prison after being convicted of bribery, will be released from prison on May 6. The decision was made by the State Attorney's Office Release Committee, which accepted Dankner's request for early release. He began servicing his sentence in February 2016.

Dankner was convicted of giving a NIS 1.3 million bribe to Meir Rabin, another defendant in the Holyland affair, in order to influence a third defendant - then-Israel Land Authority CEO Yaakov Efrati - in favor of a real estate project of Israel Salt Industries. Dankner was chairman of Salt Industries and a shareholder in the company at the time. The offenses were committed in 2002-2005, and Dankner was sentenced to two years in prison and a term on probation, fined NIS 500,000, and had assets confiscated.

The current prison term is Dankner's second, after serving eight months for a previous conviction for corporate breach of trust involving a conflict of interest when serving as Bank Hapoalim chairman.

Last month, President Reuven Rivlin rejected Dankner's request for a pardon, stating, "Dankner's personal circumstances, including the harm suffered by his family, his young children, his wife, his aged mother, who is in poor health, and his many merits, were taken into account by the court before sentencing him. The pardon request cites no change in the circumstances justifying the exceptional granting of a pardon by the President."

The president said that Dankner's good conduct in prison and the fact that he had cooperated in his treatment and expressed contrition and regret for his deeds would be noted by the Release Committee in its discussion of reducing his term by a third, and such indeed was the case.

Dankner filed his request for early release, and the State Attorney consented to his conditional release under a community treatment program, including individual psychological-social treatment, follow-up talks, and work.

