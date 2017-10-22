search
Dan chain to open new Tel Aviv hotel

22 Oct, 2017 12:01
The LINK Hotel & Hub is designed to appeal to young businesspeople and tourists.

Following the founding of the NYX Hotel in Tel Aviv by Fattal Hotel Management Ltd. and the Publica Hotel, to be launched soon in Herzliya by Isrotel Ltd. (TASE: ISRO), Dan Hotels Corp. Ltd. (TASE: DANH) is jumping on the bandwagon with its own new hotel oriented to young people.

Dan Hotels says that the new hotel, the LINK Hotel & Hub, is aimed at the young crowd, including businessmen. It is located on Shaul Hamelech Boulevard, near the Tel Aviv Museum, the Tel Aviv Courthouse, Sourasky Medical Center - Ichilov Hospital, and office towers.

The new hotel, which is scheduled to open in 2018, will offer 94 rooms on eight floors. The hotel will be in a converted building formerly used as a headquarters by government housing company Amidar. Investment in the hotel will total NIS 40 million.

The hotel is part of a new brand to be launched by Dan Hotels aimed at businesspeople and the new generation of tourists. It will provide an urban atmosphere and provide for work needs, with a shared workspace, for example. Like similar hotels around the world, the brand will provide technological means of performing actions like checking in and checking out.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on October 22, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

