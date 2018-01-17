Dan opens hotel in India

The Dan Hotels chain has opened its first hotel outside of the Israel - the Den in the Indian city of Bangalore. The business hotel, which was opened two weeks ago, is located in Bangalore's Whitefield business district.

The hotel has 226 rooms as well as a conference center, restaurants and bars including a restaurant on the roof. There is also a private cinema, a swimming pool, spa, games rooms, and a fitness room.

Dan Hotels has 14 hotels around Israel.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 17, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018