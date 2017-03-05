Danya Cebus hit by rising TA light rail costs

Danya Cebus Ltd. (TASE: DNYA), the contracting arm of Africa-Israel Investments Ltd. (TASE:AFIL), is expected to include write-offs totaling tens of millions of shekels in its 2016 financial statements for its infrastructure projects, sources inform "Globes." Market sources estimated that most of the write-offs were related to higher costs in building Ramon Airport in the Timna area near Eilat and the company's share of the Tel Aviv light rail project.

Fully owned by Africa-Israel, Danya Cebus has two main business categories: construction contracting and infrastructure contracting. It also owns 74% of the shares in Africa-Israel Residences Ltd. (TASE:AFHS), worth NIS 750 million. Danya Cebus, which posted a NIS 59 million pre-tax profit on construction and infrastructure business in 2015, had a NIS 46 million pre-tax profit from these activities in the first nine months of 2016.

Will the state approve?

Danya Cebus is regarded as one of Israel's top five construction and infrastructure companies. In infrastructure, it functions mainly as a franchise holder or performance contractor for the state in highway infrastructure construction. As of the end of 2015, the company reported a NIS 1.588 billion orders backlog, after winning projects worth NIS 1.516 billion that year.

The company's projected write-offs pertain to jobs previously undertaken by the company on which costs proved to be higher than expected. In such tenders, planning and construction companies must sometimes retroactively change the specifications, and seek the state's approval for a higher payment to cover this. At the same time, recognition of additional revenue can only take place after state approval is obtained, which has not yet been received in these cases.

The two cases involved are the Tel Aviv light rail and Ramon Airport. In December 2015, Danya Cebus and an international company won a tender to jointly build three underground railway stations on the eastern part of the red line, and to dig the tunnel connecting the stations. The duration of the project is 5.5 years, with the proceeds from the work estimated at NIS 1.7 billion, of which Danya Cebus's share is NIS 800 million.

Earlier, in 2014 and 2015, Danya Cebus won projects for building the terminal, control tower, and other structures at Ramon Airport, scheduled to open this year, for NIS 550 million. In these projects also, some of the company's requests for additional payment due to a rise in costs resulting from the need for changes in the original plans submitted in the tenders have not yet been approved.

