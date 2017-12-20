David Amsalem to replace David Bitan as coalition chair

MK David Bitan has resigned as chairman of the coalition. Bitan said he had asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to relieve him of the post because "the existing situation makes it hard for me to fulfil my function and I do not wish to harm the coalition's work." Bitan is under investigation for alleged corruption when he was deputy mayor of Rishon Lezion. He will be replaced as coalition chairman by David Amsalem. Bitan will continue to serve as a member of Knesset.

In recent months, Amsalem has promoted legislation curbing the ability of the police to make recommendations for or against indictments after investigations. The legislation was criticized as designed to protect the prime minister, who is also under investigation, but Netanyahu has asked to be excluded from its provisions.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 20, 2017

