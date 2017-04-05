search
David's Sling defense system operational

David's Sling Photo: IDF Spokesman
5 Apr, 2017 18:31
Israel's medium-range missile defense system protects against rockets, missiles, and UAVs.

The David's Sling missile defense system, formerly called Magic Wand, was declared operational yesterday, after years of development and trials.

The system, developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. in cooperation with US corporation Raytheon, will be part of Israel's tri-layer air defense system, together with short-range Iron Dome and the long-range Arrow missiles.

David's Sling is designed to defend against rockets, medium-range missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). In the future, the system will also be able to intercept cruise missiles and aircraft.

Each interception by the system will reportedly cost $1 million. According to reports, it will operate at a range of 70-300 kilometers, and is designed to reinforce Israel's defense of its skies against a range of threats, at multiple ranges.

Israel's air defense is currently among the best in the world. The first generation of officers, soldiers, and technicians was trained before the system became operational. Starting tomorrow, the team will be part of Israel's operational readiness.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

