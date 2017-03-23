search
Daylight savings in Israel begins tonight

23 Mar, 2017 9:04
At 2am Thursday night - Friday morning March 23/24, clocks should be moved forward by one hour.

At 2am tonight, Friday morning March 24, Israel's daylight savings begins. Clocks should be moved forward by one hour at 2am to 3am. Daylight savings this year will end on Saturday night/Sunday morning October 28/29 when clocks will be put back an hour.

Daylight savings is designed to allow an extra hour of daylight in the evening to increase economic production, save on energy costs and enhance leisure options.

Smartphones and computers should be automatically programmed to change the time.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 23, 2017

