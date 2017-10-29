Decathlon plans second Israeli branch

The shelves of the Decathlon branch in Rishon Lezion are still bare, but the French sports goods chain has nevertheless reached agreement on opening an additional branch in Israel.

The new store is planned for the BIG Krayot shopping center in Haifa. At 2,700 square meters, it will be smaller than the existing branch in Rishon Lezion.

The chain is examining the possibility of opening branches in additional locations, among them the Bilu Center at Kiryat Ekron, which is due for expansion within five years.

Decathlon's are substantially lower in relation to the sports goods sector in Israel, and are very close to the chain's prices in Europe. In Israel, the chain operates under the company's French management and not through a franchisee, and it sells only its own brand.

Decathlon opened in Rishon Lezion in August this year, and has been coping with logistics problems. Four days after it opened it had to close to replenish stocks, and, apart from certain low-demand items, it is still understocked.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017