Delek US takes control of Alon USA

Uzi Yamin Photo: Eyal Yizhar
5 Jan, 2017 12:00
The newly merged energy company will have a market cap of more than $2 billion.

The merger of the two US energy companies established by Israeli businesses came to fruition yesterday after three months of talks when Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) and Alon USA Energy Inc. (NYSE:ALJ) merged to form a company with a market cap of more than $2 billion.

Both companies reported that they had signed an agreement to merge Alon USA into Delek US through an exchange of shares. As a result Alon USA's share price rose 11% and Delek US's share price was up 5%. The new company will be led by Delek US chairman and CEO Uzi Yamin while the board of directors will have one Alon USA representative.

Delek US controls a 47.2% stake in Alon USA, which it acquired in May 2015 from Alon Israel Oil Co. Ltd. (Alon Group) for $565 million. Delek US will now buy the remaining stake by issuing 0.504 shares for every Alon USA share.

