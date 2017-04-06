search
Delek raises Phoenix sale price to China's Yango

Yitzhak Tshuva picture: Bloomberg
6 Apr, 2017 12:53
Delek Group is now asking Chinese concern Yango for NIS 2.15 billion, instead of NIS 1.97 billion and has extended the sale deadline to June.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) today reported that the period for negotiating its sale of The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) to Chinese concern Yango is being extended until June 4, after the parties failed to close the deal by the previous deadline of March 31.

Delek Group also reported that it had raised the price for its 52.3% stake in Phoenix from NIS 1.971 billion in the original agreement to NIS 2.152 billion, reflected the recent increase in the insurance company's market cap.

Under the emerging deal, NIS 1.987 billion will be paid in cash when the deal is closed, and the remainder in three payments. The first of these payments will be made up to 30 days from the date on which the deal is closed, and the third will be made no later than April 30, 2019.

Phoenix's 2016 profit attributable to shareholders jumped to 694 million. Its return on equity for the year was 15.5%, compared with 8.1% in 2015, 12% in 2014, and 22.2% in 2013.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

