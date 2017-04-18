search
Delta signs Calvin Klein licensing deal

Isaac Dabah Photo: Amir Levy
18 Apr, 2017 19:24
Globes correspondent

The five year deal is to develop, produce and distribute boys and girls underwear, sleepwear and socks for the brand.

Israeli fashion manufacturer Delta Galil Industries Ltd. (OTC: DELTY; TASE: DELT) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Delta Galil USA Inc., has signed a long-term licensing agreement with Calvin Klein Inc. to develop, produce and distribute boys and girls underwear, sleepwear and socks for the brand.

As part of the initial 5 years of the agreement that is to begin January 1, 2018, Delta Galil will have the exclusive wholesale right to market the Calvin Klein master brand boys and girls underwear, sleepwear and socks through department and specialty stores in the US and Canada.

Delta Galil CEO Isaac Dabah said, “Calvin Klein has represented one of the most iconic brands for nearly 50 years, and it is a true honor to partner with them particularly in their renowned underwear and intimate apparel categories. This represents an important step for Delta Galil in our ongoing strategy of enhancing our branded portfolio and broadening our presence in the premium sector.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 18, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

