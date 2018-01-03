Denya Cebus confirms involvement in Rishon Lezion probe

Africa-Israel Investments Ltd. (TASE:AFIL) notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange this morning that, "Following reports in the media over the past few days, the company is announcing that to the best of its knowledge a police investigation is being conducted into projects involving Danya Cebus in Rishon Lezion."

This morning, Danya Cebus Ltd. (TASE: DNYA) CEO Ronen Ginsburg was detained for questioning under caution in the affair and placed under house arrest for six days.

Also in the affair, lawyers acting for Rishon Lezion Mayor Dov Zur and deputy mayors Yossi Hamami and Eyal Moshayov agreed that their clients would not enter the municipality offices for another 25 days to allow the investigation to proceed. The three along with Likud MK David Bitan, a former deputy mayor of Rishon Lezion are suspected of receiving bribes from Danya Cebus and supermarket chain Hetzi Hinam. However, there has been no confirmation from Hetzi Hinam that it is being investigated.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 3, 2018

