Design chosen for IDF Jerusalem Ein Kerem campus

An architectural competition began in March for the design of the campus to which the IDF plans to move its staff and command colleges. The site of the campuses is located near the Ein Kerem neighborhood in Jerusalem. 12 bids were submitted in the competition, of which five reached the final. It was learned today that the winning bid was submitted by the Eliakim Architects firm. The other finalists were Avner Yashar Architects, Kolker Kolker Epstein Architects, Skorka Architects, and Kimmel Eshkolot Architects.

The IDF engineering and construction section conducted the competition, which included the design of the 34-dunam (8.5-acre) site. The building will have 28,000 square meters, and include an auditorium, lecture halls, a library, and interactive work rooms. The site is also designed to include sports, residential, and other service facilities for those studying at the campus. Participants in the competition had to present a "unique concept for building a modern, presentable, and national study campus," while at the same time not being "ostentatious."

The campus, which is shaped like a fan, has three internal buildings and a series of six three-storey buildings perpendicular to the topography facing the scenery. The architectural style is modern and simple. According to the proposal, most of the buildings will have green roofs - a garden roof.

