Israeli DevOps co JFrog expands to China

Israeli startup JFrog, which has developed a platform for speeding up software update management, storage, and distribution processes, has announced that it is extending its business to the Chinese market. The company's local presence in the Chinese market was launched in order to support the target market. The company's customers in China include Huawei, Tencent, and Did Chuxing.

Founded in 2008 by CEO Shlomi Ben Haim, CTO Yoav Landman and chief architect Fred Simon, JFrog has raised $62 million to date. Its customers include Google, Amazon.com, Netflix, Cisco Systems, Snap, and Microsoft. JFrog has 200 employees in its offices in Israel, the US, and France. JFrog's products provide a solution to the growing need for a free, continuous, and rapid flow of software updates from the development stage to the end customer.

"It was important for us to begin our expansion in Asia through the Chinese market, because it is the most advanced and competitive in software development," Ben Haim says. "Leading Chinese companies already among our customers have installed our products in their enterprises, and we plan to continue supplying a universal solution that will provide an advanced response to the DevOps segment."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 7, 2017

