Device repair co Cellsavers rebrands as Puls raises $25m

Israeli smartphone repair company Cellsavers has rebranded as Puls and raised $25 million in a new financing round led by Red Dot Capital Partners with support from new investors Samsung Next, Maverick Ventures and Kreos Capital along with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital and Carmel Ventures. The company has raised $43 million to date.

The new funding will enable Puls to widen its current offering of rapid-response, in-home digital services beyond cellphone and tablet repair to span flat screens, security cameras, voice-control and home automation products from any smart device manufacturer. The company is expanding its offering to cover the full lifecycle of a digital device, encompassing in-home demonstration, installation, setup, integration, support, repair and trade-in. The funding will also be used to expand into new US markets.

Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in San Diego and Tel Aviv, Puls was founded in 2015 by Itai Hirsch and CEO Eyal Ronen.

Puls has developed a technology platform, using proprietary algorithms to intelligently match consumers in need of smart device repairs or installation, with the right qualified technician in their area to arrive on time and complete each task on the spot. With a network of more than 1,000 vetted technicians in more than 40 markets, Puls schedules appointments within 60 minutes to almost any covered location, and offers a lifetime guarantee on all repairs. By focusing on the end-to-end customer experience, the company provides a single point of contact for consumers and technicians, ensuring unmatched convenience and customer satisfaction.

Ronen said, “We know how frustrating it is when your digital devices stop working, and at Puls we’re here whenever you need us, to get you up and running in no time, to keep your digital heart beating at all times."

He added, "We’re on a mission and with incredible team members, partners and advisors, we’re perfectly positioned to tackle one of the biggest gaps between consumers and the proliferating digital devices at the center of our lives. While tech products are becoming smarter every year, it’s getting harder to configure or fix them. We’ve cracked the code on how to deliver same-day service that’s seamless to the customer, rewarding for the technician, and scalable as a business. We’re delighted to unveil the new brand for our vision beyond 60-minute cell phone repair, where we’ve served over 100,000 customers. Puls is the trusted brand you can count on for all the ups and downs of digital life.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 15, 2017

