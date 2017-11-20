DiA Imaging Analysis teams with GE Healthcare

Israeli medical software company DiA Imaging Analysis today announced that it has signed a licensing and professional services agreement with GE Healthcare. DiA will develop its automated imaging analysis technology to work with GE Healthcare’s ultrasound devices.

DiA has developed automated imaging analysis technology, which delivers immediate, accurate, and reproducible imaging interpretation of ultrasound for point of care settings. These tools utilize advanced, proprietary pattern recognition and sophisticated machine learning algorithms that can dramatically improve monitoring of patient conditions, offering physicians powerful tools to support their decisions.

DiA's cofounder and CEO Hila Goldman Aslan said, “The cardio ultrasound market is changing. If once imaging was only carried out in hospitals under the authority of experts in interpreting the image, today there is ultrasound equipment in ambulances, private clinics, and soon probably at family doctors who don't have the expertise to interpret images without support.

She added, "Our advanced automated tools for point of care echo ultrasound analysis are first to market, and we are planning to soon launch additional automated imaging analysis tools as part of our vision to improve patient care."

DiA chairman and VP Business Development Arnon Toussia-Cohen said, “To date, we are the only company that offers automated tools for handheld ultrasound devices and we are proud to partner with GE Healthcare to provide immediate information at the point of care.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 20, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017