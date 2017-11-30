Diamond dealer's home for sale at NIS 13.5m

The house of diamond dealer Hanan Abramovich in Herzliya Pituah is being offered for sale at a minimum price of NIS 13.5 million, Abramovich has been declared bankrupt, and his company, Hana Abramovich Diamonds, is in liquidation. Receivers have been appointed to sell the company's assets in order to repay its debt.

The 432-square meter house, located at 25 Shlonsky Street, has a swimming pool and pergolas. The deadline for bids to buy the house is December 11.

RELATED ARTICLES Nochi Dankner's Herzliya home sold for NIS 47m

The affair broke in mid-2016, when Abramovich, a veteran diamond trader on the Israel Diamond Exchange, was arrested following complaints by diamond merchants to the Tel Aviv District Police fraud squad that he had fraudulently obtained NIS 60 million worth of diamonds from them without paying for them. The police also suspect that in addition to his Herzliya Pituah home, Abramovitch holds additional money overseas, including in Hong Kong. Abramovich said that like many other diamond dealers, his business had collapsed, and that he had defrauded no one.

The receivers are Advocate Erez Haver from the Amit, Pollak, Matalon law firm, who is representing the diamond dealers claiming that Abramovich cheated them and filing the petition for liquidation of the company, and Advocate Amit Pines of the Fischer Behar Chen Well Orion & Co. law firm, who is representing Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF).

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on November 30, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017