Digital marketing co Operad buys iCommerce

Israeli digital marketing company Operad has acquired Israeli startup iCommerce. The acquisition will enable Operad to expand its e-commerce solutions and to provide clients with services on international platforms like Ebay, Amazon etc. Financial details about the acquisition were not disclosed.

Both companies believe that the merger will benefit existing and future customers. They said today that this is an excellent business opportunity that significantly expands the infrastructure of both activities and their ability to provide customers with a wide range of in-house marketing services.

Operad cofounder Shachar Blum said, "The new collaboration with i-Commerce is a reflections of our leadership in online industry. We are very pleased that the company is growing significantly and glad to expand our technological marketing services."

Operad is a digital marketing agency that specializes in ecommerce and offers digital services that support online sales. The company was founded by Apan (Amos) Dimri and Blum in 2008 and employs 40 Israelis. Operad is considered one of the leading performance companies in Israel and its clients portfolio includes brands and exporters operating in international markets.

iCommerce was founded in 2012 by Dani Avitz and Ori Greenberg, and specializes in trading management for manufacturers and brands interested in large scale sales in the international arena. The list of smart solutions provided by the company includes services such as programming tests for sale in different sectors and countries, establishment and management of marketing infrastructure in relevant channels such as Amazon, eBay and Rakuten, and comprehensive logistic support of all activities. Activities will now be merged into Operad.

Dimri said, "This is another step forward in our eCommerce operations and enables us to provide more holistic service to customers operating internationally."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017