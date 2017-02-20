Direct Finance mulls NIS 100m loan sale to Hapoalim

Direct Finance, controlled by I.D.I. Insurance Company Ltd. (Direct Insurance), which is turn controlled by the Schneidman family, continues to expand its sources of finance. Sources inform "Globes" that the company is in talks to sell a NIS 100 million loan portfolio to Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI). If the deal goes ahead, it will not be the first such sale; Direct Finance previously sold a loan portfolio to Union Bank of Israel (TASE: UNON), thus releasing capital for further expansion of its non-bank finance business.

Direct Finance is owned by Direct Insurance (61.5%), and Leumi Partners and Altshuler Shaham (about 19.2% each). It has been active in retail credit since 2007. It began in consumer credit for vehicle purchases, and in 2009 started to offer loans for any purpose. In 2013, it started to offer loans to businesses. At the end of June 2016, it had a loan portfolio of NIS 3.4 billion, with an average size of loan of NIS 30,000.

Direct Finance is one of the biggest success stories of non-bank credit in Israel. As far as Bank Hapoalim is concerned, household credit was marked as a strategic growth area several years ago, because of its wide spreads and low capital requirements compared with corporate credit. The bank has reached the capital adequacy targets set for it, allowing it to loosen its belt in credit growth.

