Dow Chemical establishes Tel Aviv office

The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW) has announced that it is expanding its footprint in Israel by establishing a local Dow entity in Tel Aviv. The company says that the decision comes amid unprecedented growth in Israel's GDP and the positive trend across many economic indicators.

Executive Vice President and President of Dow Europe, Middle East, Africa & India, Heinz Haller, who recently visited Tel Aviv to meet with key industry and government groups, said, “There are few other places in the world with the same level of tangible innovation across so many industries in such close proximity as Israel. Dow is uniquely positioned to support this innovation, as a solution provider of choice for all materials needs across Dow’s portfolio.”

Dow recognizes that Israel is home to over 300 large multinational corporations and 4,000 local companies developing next generation products. Dow Country President, Israel, Yochai Gafni commented, “By creating a formal Dow presence in Israel we become part of this innovation ecosystem through developing closer relationships with our customers bringing the full Dow capabilities to this rapidly growing market. It will allow Dow to offer its extensive capabilities and become the partner of choice in the development of next-generation products for leading companies who are shaping the global marketplace.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 3, 2017

