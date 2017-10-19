DowDuPont launches expanded Israel operations

"Israel is one of the economies with the swiftest growth in the world and many of Israel's companies are leaders in technologies and services that will help companies and communities to prosper worldwide," said Dow Chemical Co. (NYSE: DOW) EVP and president of Dow Europe, Middle East, Africa & India, Heinz Haller last night in Tel Aviv at a ceremony to launch DowDuPont's (NYSE: DWDP) representative office and expanded operations in Israel.

"Israel is extremely prominent in everything related to a diverse economy based on innovation," he added.

At an event at Tel Aviv's Yitzhak Rabin Museum attended by 200 senior managers in Israel, Haller said, "We are hiring talented people in the Israeli market and I want to write a new chapter in the history of the partnership between Israel and Dow. Israel promises to be one of the world's most important sources of innovation in the coming years and we will work together to realize that promise."

Dow country president Israel Yochai Gafni said, "The opening of offices in Israel is both an important strategic step for the company and for the country's overall economy."

DowDuPont was formed last month following the merger of two huge US corporations – Dow Chemical and DuPont - the new company has three divisions - Agriculture, Materials Science and Specialty Products.

The company said that the decision to expand operations in Israel was taken because of the country's high GDP growth and as an attempt to move closer to its customers. The company provides a range of products based on technologies and solutions in a range of market such as plastics and packaging, energy and water, construction and infrastructure, transportation and more.

