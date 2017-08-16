Dr. Michael Bricker joins Meitar Liquornik law firm

Israeli law firm Meitar Liquornik Geva Leshem Tal has announced that Dr. Adv. Michael Bricker is joining as Senior Counsel to the firm's tax, corporate-securities and corporate governance groups.

Dr. Adv. Bricker has unique global and executive business experience, having been in senior executive legal and tax roles for the last two decades at public and private companies and having worked out of Tel Aviv, New York, Munich, Frankfurt, and London. In his prior roles, he developed legal and tax strategies, structured numerous corporate, financing, M&A and commercial transactions in different jurisdictions, and designed corporate governance policies and compliance programs.

Prior to joining Meitar, Dr. Adv. Bricker was the General Counsel and member of the executive board at a London-based privately-owned principal investment company and the General Counsel and Head of Tax and member of the executive management at Amdocs (Nasdaq: DOX). From 2011-2017, he was an independent director on the board of Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO), Israel's largest publicly-traded holding company, serving on the compensation and audit committees, chairing the independent board committee overseeing the restructuring of the company into two holding companies, and serving as a member of the independent board committee overseeing the debt restructuring of its shipping subsidiary Zim.

He currently serves on the board of directors of Welltec, a Denmark-based privately-held company. Adv. Dr. Bricker has also served as an adjunct professor at the law faculty at the University of Tel Aviv, teaching classes in tax and corporate law, and has published several articles in the area of international tax that have been cited in court decisions and the tax literature.

