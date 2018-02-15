DreaMed Diabetes decision platform receives CE mark

Petah Tikva-based DreaMed Diabetes, a developer of diabetes management solutions, announced today that it had received the CE Mark for its Advisor Pro decision-support platform for assisting healthcare professionals in the management of Type 1 diabetes. DreaMed Diabetes’ cloud-based solution achieved similar glycemic control to that of medical experts in pilot studies, while simplifying patient experience, by offering a personalized insulin treatment plan based on the analysis of vast amounts of data from a variety of sources.

Advisor Pro uses proprietary algorithms combining event-driven, machine learning and fuzzy logic technologies to process data from a range of connected devices, including insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitors or self-management blood glucometers, and food consumption information. The data is then analyzed to provide an informed and optimized insulin dosing treatment plan for maintaining balanced glucose levels. As a smart decision software, Advisor Pro learns individual patterns and supports highly personalized insulin therapy planning for people with Type 1 diabetes that use insulin pumps.

DreaMed Diabetes is currently conducting a multi-center clinical study for evaluating Advisor Pro. The controlled, randomized trial is being conducted in partnership with Glooko, a leader in mobile and web applications for diabetes management. Results of the trial are expected by the end of 2018. In three clinical pilot studies performed to date at the Schneider Children’s Medical Center of Israel, Advisor Pro achieved similar glycemic control to that achieved by medical expert-guided recommendations.

“DreaMed Diabetes' mission is to simplify treatment and improve patient experience with our intelligent, personalized diabetes decision support solutions for patients and healthcare providers,” said CEO Eran Atlas. “Our product is the only diabetes decision support solution that has received regulatory approval for optimizing insulin pump therapy using continuous glucose monitoring data. We therefore believe that it will be an important companion for doctors and patients alike in achieving optimal glycemic control and the data from our clinical feasibility studies support this conclusion. We are on track with our multi-center clinical trial for Advisor Pro, and are planning a soft launch for this revolutionary product in Europe in the summer of 2018.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 15, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018