search
Front > News

EarlySense teams with American Well on telehealth

Avner Halperin photo: Eyal Izhar
5 Jan, 2017 14:20
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

EarlySense has developed sensors placed under the mattress of hospital beds or within a chair that warn medical staff of deterioration in the patient's condition.

Israeli health monitoring solutions developer EarlySense has announced a new partnership with US telehealth technology company American Well. The partnership will leverage EarlySense’s clinically-proven continuous monitoring and Amwell, American Well’s consumer telehealth service, connecting users with clinical experts at the click of a button.

Through the partnership, EarlySense users located in the US will gain access to an extensive pool of clinical experts and be able to initiate consultation sessions with doctors practicing on Amwell whenever users have questions or see opportunities to improve their sleep or general health. This service is available alongside EarlySense’s new home digital health solution, LIVE, which was launched earlier this week.

Founded in 2004 and based in Ramat Gan, EarlySense has developed sensors placed under the mattress of hospital beds or within a chair that warn medical staff of deterioration in the patient's condition. Its sensors have US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Union (CE) certification. The company's investors include Bank Hapoalim and strategic partners, such as Samsung, US medical devices company Welch Allyn, and giant Japanese corporation Mitsui

“One of the key attributes of a superior telehealth experience is how informed the physician is about the patient in front of them,” said Roy Schoenberg, CEO of American Well. “The ability of new technologies to collect and deliver patient information to the remote physician, during a telehealth consult, will have a dramatic impact on its value to patients. Companies like EarlySense are at the forefront of this evolution.”

EarlySense’s home solution includes a patented sensor that monitors and analyzes more than 50,000 data points every night, including heart rate, breathing patterns, sleep and motion, to provide a precise picture of overall health. Placed under a mattress, the sensor requires no uncomfortable wires or wristbands, enabling accurate monitoring with no change to one’s daily routine.

EarlySense CEO Avner Halperin said, “A common question we receive from customers is what to do when they see fluctuations in their health data. With American Well’s consumer telehealth service, Amwell, the answer is clear. Users can connect with health professionals in minutes to receive expert personalized advice. This is the next crucial step toward empowering people to take control of their health from the comfort of their home, and also provides a safety net for family members, who are able to remotely monitor their loved ones.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Avner Halperin photo: Eyal Izhar
Avner Halperin photo: Eyal Izhar
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016