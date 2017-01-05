EarlySense teams with American Well on telehealth

Israeli health monitoring solutions developer EarlySense has announced a new partnership with US telehealth technology company American Well. The partnership will leverage EarlySense’s clinically-proven continuous monitoring and Amwell, American Well’s consumer telehealth service, connecting users with clinical experts at the click of a button.

Through the partnership, EarlySense users located in the US will gain access to an extensive pool of clinical experts and be able to initiate consultation sessions with doctors practicing on Amwell whenever users have questions or see opportunities to improve their sleep or general health. This service is available alongside EarlySense’s new home digital health solution, LIVE, which was launched earlier this week.

Founded in 2004 and based in Ramat Gan, EarlySense has developed sensors placed under the mattress of hospital beds or within a chair that warn medical staff of deterioration in the patient's condition. Its sensors have US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Union (CE) certification. The company's investors include Bank Hapoalim and strategic partners, such as Samsung, US medical devices company Welch Allyn, and giant Japanese corporation Mitsui

“One of the key attributes of a superior telehealth experience is how informed the physician is about the patient in front of them,” said Roy Schoenberg, CEO of American Well. “The ability of new technologies to collect and deliver patient information to the remote physician, during a telehealth consult, will have a dramatic impact on its value to patients. Companies like EarlySense are at the forefront of this evolution.”

EarlySense’s home solution includes a patented sensor that monitors and analyzes more than 50,000 data points every night, including heart rate, breathing patterns, sleep and motion, to provide a precise picture of overall health. Placed under a mattress, the sensor requires no uncomfortable wires or wristbands, enabling accurate monitoring with no change to one’s daily routine.

EarlySense CEO Avner Halperin said, “A common question we receive from customers is what to do when they see fluctuations in their health data. With American Well’s consumer telehealth service, Amwell, the answer is clear. Users can connect with health professionals in minutes to receive expert personalized advice. This is the next crucial step toward empowering people to take control of their health from the comfort of their home, and also provides a safety net for family members, who are able to remotely monitor their loved ones.”

