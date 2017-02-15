search
Educational games co TinyTap raises $1.5m

startup photo: Shutterstock
15 Feb, 2017 17:43
The Israeli startup claims more than 100,000 titles have been created by teachers.

Israeli educational games developer TinyTap has closed a $1.5 million financing round. The Tel Aviv based startup, which helps parents and teachers create educational games and other interactive apps, has raised the funds from Hong Kong based Animoca, Israeli micro-venture capital fund Inimiti VC and New York Angels. Founded in 2012, the startup claims more than 100,000 titles have been created by teachers.

The proceeds will be used to develop an online marketplace through which teachers can earn money from games that they’ve developed on the TinyTap platform.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 15, 2017

