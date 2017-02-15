Educational games co TinyTap raises $1.5m

Israeli educational games developer TinyTap has closed a $1.5 million financing round. The Tel Aviv based startup, which helps parents and teachers create educational games and other interactive apps, has raised the funds from Hong Kong based Animoca, Israeli micro-venture capital fund Inimiti VC and New York Angels. Founded in 2012, the startup claims more than 100,000 titles have been created by teachers.

The proceeds will be used to develop an online marketplace through which teachers can earn money from games that they’ve developed on the TinyTap platform.

