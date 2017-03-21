Egged strike called off

Tel Aviv District Labor Court Judge Osnat Rubowitz last night recommended that the Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) and Egged Bus Cooperative management enter more intensive talks to reach a collective agreement and for the time being avert a strike. The court hearing was held following a request by Egged's management for an order to be issued preventing the strike, which was dsue to start this morning.

During the court hearing, the various parties including the government, agreed to enter talks to reach a draft agreement on principles that will deal with four topics: improved salary terms for all Egged secvtors, incentive pay for drivers, night shift bonuses, and other bonuses.

Egged and the Histadrut agreed to present the draft agreement to the government including the estimated costs of each clause not later than Thursday at 1 pm. The government agreed it would then give its opinion on the draft agreement, while relating separately to each clause, not later than next Tuesday.

If the sides cannot then reach agreement there will be another court hearing on Wednesday March 29 at 8am.

The government is involved in the talks because Egged management is linking employees pay to the level of transport subsidies that the government plans granting.

Yesterday Minister of Transport Yisrael Katz launched a scathing attack on Egged. "You're like a dinosaur refusing to adapt itself to the changing situation. If you don't do what's needed, and don't take the right decisions now, you'll become extinct. Despite my appreciation for the company's capabilities and history, I won't give in, and if I have to wage a public struggle, as I had to do at the ports and other places, I'll do it, and I won't let any political group interfere," Minister of Transport Yisrael Katz.

