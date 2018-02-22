Egyptian army Sinai operations disrupt Israeli mobile reception

Serious disruptions of the mobile phone networks, especially in southern Israel, are apparently the result of activity by the Egyptian army in Sinai. Calls were cut off and disrupted yesterday in southern Israel, and an enquiry revealed that the source of the disruption was probably in the Sinai. The Ministry of Communications received reports about the disruption, and is taking action with the Ministry of Defense and other government ministries in order to locate the malfunction and take diplomatic steps to repair it.

The disruptions are currently occurring on all frequencies used by the mobile carriers, so that the problem cannot be managed. The frequencies affected are around 2,100 megahertz, 1,800 megahertz, and even lower frequencies.

The Ministry of Communications said that starting yesterday, disruptions had been reported by all of the mobile phone companies, and many users were encountering services problems in various regions in Israel as a result, especially in the south. Since the problem began, the Ministry of Communications has been cooperating with other agencies in identifying the source of the disruption, which was found to be in the south, and has been taking action with the appropriate agencies to halt it.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 22, 2018

